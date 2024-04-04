Hallam students aim to raise another £20,000 for Sheffield charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year’s events include an inflatable obstacle challenge, a dog festival, Peaky Blinders-themed murder mystery, drag queen bingo, a neon night walk in the Peak District and a business networking feast at Kelham Island.

The events have been organised by final year events management students and will raise funds for Cavendish Cancer Care, The Children’s Hospital Trust and Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsty White, Head of Fundraising at Cavendish Cancer Care said:“We are really grateful to be supported by the Sheffield Hallam Events Management students with their events, especially being an alumnus myself. It’s fantastic to see the budding events professionals bring their ideas to life and raise money for local charities at the same time. Events like these are vital to providing income to fund our service, which supports anyone affected by cancer with free of charge support.”

Sheffield Hallam students at one of the event locations.

The enterprising students start with a budget of zero and undertake a range or personal challenges and fundraising activities to pay for the production costs of their events.

Chloe Twist, one of the student event organisers, said: “I’m really excited to see our event come together to raise as much awareness and as much money as possible for these three amazing charities. After four years of studying at Sheffield Hallam University, it is great to be able to put all the learning into practice to give back to Sheffield based charities and the community.”

Several Sheffield businesses generously support the events through sponsorship or by donating prizes for raffles or auction items. This helps to raise even more money for the charities. Prizes include weekend tickets for Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival, tickets for Girls Aloud at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, ABBA night at The Leadmill, free tickets for Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United games and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The events kick off on Friday 5 April, with Glam Bingo, at The Hide and hosted by Drag Queen, Emma Maezin, followed by others taking place at Sheffield venues such as Whirlow Hall Farm, The Mowbray and Genting Casino.

Jane Tattersall, principal lecturer in events management said: 'The charities are very close to our hearts, so our students have worked incredibly hard to stage their events. They are so professional with the events’ organisation and in their engagement with the businesses they work with, that we’re very proud and confident in their future success in the industry. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to the events and see the outcome of everything they’ve accomplished!”

Dr Sam Giove, Director of Sheffield Business School said: 'I'm delighted to see another year of events management students planning and delivering a series of professional events. Engaging with businesses is at the heart of what we do at Sheffield Business School and these students do this whilst supporting a range of amazing Sheffield charities.”

These events are made possible through one of the students’ final year events management modules, which challenge students to plan and deliver an event of their choice, with all profits being donated to this year's designated charities.