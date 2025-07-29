Hallam students achieve milestone success at Formula Student UK

SHURacing have placed fifth in the UK, and eighth in the world at Formula Student, one of the largest student engineering events in Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formula Student (FS) is Europe's most established educational engineering competition tasking teams to design, build and race a single-seater race car. The competition includes both static events (business case, costing, and design) and dynamic events (acceleration, skidpan, sprint, and endurance).

At the Formula Student UK event, SHURacing was the fourth car to pass scrutineering, a rigorous inspection process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the students led on the design and manufacture of a carbon fibre monocoque chassis. This ambitious and technically advanced addition significantly improved the car’s performance, safety, and structural integrity.

The SR15 in action.

Showcasing exceptional expertise in composite engineering, materials analysis, and precision manufacturing, the team produced one of SHURacing’s most sophisticated vehicles to date.

Abigail Williams, BEng mechanical engineering student, and statics coordinator for SHURacing, said: “This year has taken us on an incredible emotional journey, but our latest vehicle, the SR15, proved that every moment was worthwhile. Achieving 8th place overall in the competition, ranking as the 5th UK team, and placing 3rd among ICE teams are accomplishments we’re truly proud of. Throughout all the ups and downs, we’ve come together to tackle every challenge as a unified team.

“Being part of this group has pushed me beyond what I thought possible, boosting my confidence and allowing me to learn a diverse range of new skills. I genuinely wouldn’t be the person I am today without my teammates, and I’m deeply grateful for all we have shared and achieved together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHURacing, a society founded and run by Sheffield Hallam University students, competed in a field of 59 other teams, and rose 15 places from their 2024 competition result.

The SHURacing Formula Student team. Photo: David Clegg

David Clegg, associate head, college of business, technology and engineering, and SHURacing's academic advisor, said: "As an applied university, we are incredibly proud of our team's performance and the dedication they have shown throughout this journey. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, resilience, and innovation of everyone involved."

Hosted at the world-famous Silverstone racetrack, the extracurricular activity is viewed by the motorsport industry as the standard for engineering graduates to meet, transitioning them from university to the workplace.

Fiona Wong, project lead for Formula Student at the IMechE, said: "The excitement and the enthusiasm all around the paddock has been great, with the great crowds along Copse Corner for the Sprint and Endurance being a particular highlight for me. On behalf of the team from the Institution I would like to thank our army of volunteers working across the competition to deliver our biggest and best event.”