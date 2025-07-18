Hallam Primary School leaps from ‘Good’ to ‘Outstanding’ in glowing Ofsted report

Pupils, staff and families at Hallam Primary School are celebrating exceptional recognition from Ofsted, with the school judged ‘Outstanding’ in every category following an inspection in June 2025.

The Sheffield-based primary school, which is part of INOVA Multi-Academy Trust, received glowing praise across all aspects of its provision, from the quality of education and early years foundation stage to leadership, behaviour and personal development.

Inspectors described the school as ‘a community of kindness,’ highlighting the respectful, caring and inclusive environment where pupils are encouraged to flourish both academically and personally.

Headteacher, Jenna Ramsden, said: “This is a proud moment for our entire school community. The judgement reflects the commitment, passion and relentless focus on excellence from every member of staff, and the way our children rise to meet the high standards we set together.

Hallam Primary pupils celebrating Outstanding Ofsted results

“We are particularly pleased that the inspectors recognised the unique ethos that runs through Hallam Primary School. A culture where kindness, inclusion and ambition go hand in hand. This report affirms our ethos to develop not only confident learners, but also kind and caring individuals who are well-prepared for the future.”

The Ofsted report praised the school’s ‘expertly designed curriculum,’ which supports pupils to develop ‘impressive knowledge and skills’ across all subjects. Inspectors noted that pupils remember and apply what they’ve learnt, and that learning is both memorable and enjoyable.

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) were shown to make exceptional progress, supported by tailored adaptations and expert input from staff. The school’s resourced provision for pupils with speech, language and communication needs was highlighted as enabling every child to access a broad and ambitious curriculum.

The reading curriculum, delivered by highly skilled staff, was also celebrated. Pupils learn to read fluently from an early age and enjoy books that help them understand the challenges others face, fostering empathy and preparing them for life in modern Britain.

Lee Barber, CEO of INOVA Multi-Academy Trust, commented: “We are absolutely delighted that Hallam Primary School has received the recognition it so clearly deserves. This is a school that exemplifies the very best in primary education, nurturing a love of learning, valuing every individual and delivering consistently high standards.

“The team at Hallam Primary has built a culture of ambition, inclusion and care. These values sit at the heart of our trust and we are proud to support their continued success.”

Other highlights from the report include:

Pupils’ behaviour in lessons and around school is ‘exemplary’.

Children in the early years get ‘a flying start’, with a language-rich environment and rapid development of vocabulary.

Pupils relish leadership opportunities and have successfully led campaigns on issues like safe parking and climate action.

Parents and carers are overwhelmingly positive, with one commenting: ‘Its value extends far beyond academics, shaping individuals in ways that endure for a lifetime.’

Staff at the school were also commended for their dedication and sense of pride, with inspectors noting the positive working culture and strong relationships across the school community.

To find out more information about Hallam Primary School, visit https://www.hallamprimaryschool.co.uk/