Governors of Sheffield Catholic schools feel ‘misled and duped’ by order to become academies

Bishop of Hallam Rt Rev Ralph Heskett.

Schools in the Diocese of Hallam, which has 16 schools in Sheffield, have been told by the church to become academies without the governors ever agreeing to begin the process, they say.

The move has also been criticised by school leaders’ union the NAHT in a statement issued on Friday. The organisation has also held a meeting with governors and headteachers who are concerned about the plans.

A letter from Bishop of Hallam Rt Rev Ralph Heskett, dated January 2021, said: “Our schools are central to fulfilling our mission, and to our parish communities. They actively promote social cohesion, engendering a sense of belonging for all.

“They are places where every child matters and where safety, well-being, enjoyment, tolerance, respect and dignity are reflected in all aspects of school life.

“Pupils are cherished for who they are, as much as for what they achieve, and all achievement is recognised and celebrated.”

He added: “After a great deal of work, and examination by the Diocesan Trustees, I have come to believe that the long-term future of our schools and Catholic education in the Diocese is best served by all diocesan schools becoming equal partners in a Catholic multi-academy trust (MAT).

“It is my intention, therefore, that as outlined last year we now move to establish two new multi-academy trusts within the Diocese with all Diocesan schools and academies, including all remaining voluntary-aided schools, becoming part of one of them.”

Of 47 schools in the Diocese of Hallam, which covers covers Yorkshire and the North Midlands, 19 are voluntary aided, 28 are academies, with 23 in single academy trusts.

A document drawn up by a committee looking at the proposals says that all schools in the diocese should be moved into one of two multi-academy trusts.

The union has called for an investigation into why the government (via the Regional Schools Commissioner) have issued academy orders without the agreement of schools’ governing bodies, as the Academies Act requires.

In a letter sent to the Regional Schools Commissioner for the area, NAHT National Secretary Rob Kelsall wrote: “Having met with a large number of school leaders and governors last night, it is clear that there will need to be in investigation as to the decision-making processes which led to unsolicited section 4 academy orders being issued to voluntary-aided schools within the Diocese of Hallam.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, said: “Becoming an academy can be a positive step for some schools. But it is only the governing body and leaders of a school that can truly understand if joining a multi-academy trust will bring benefit to pupils.

"Voluntary academisation will bring with it commitment and success. Compulsion backed up by threats is counterproductive and doomed to failure.

"The education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, has categorically stated that he will not set an arbitrary date for schools to convert to academy status and that he supports a system with a variety of different school types. This must be upheld for all schools in the Diocese of Hallam.”