The Times Good University Guide 2023 has seen the University of Sheffield climb into the top 20 in the UK - while Sheffield Hallam has slipped 10 places into 82nd.

The Good University Guide 2023 by The Times & Sunday Times – considered by many to be ‘the definitive’ league table – tied UoS with Birmingham for the 20th best in the UK, up two spots from last year.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Hallam University has slipped 10 places on last year down to 82nd out of 132 – with its ‘student satisfaction’ score rated in the bottom 10 per cent of the country.

University of Sheffield moved up two places to joint 20th best in the UK, tied with Birmingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, it means UoS has been rated the second best university in the North after York, and SHU has placed 8th, above Bradford, Leeds Trinity and Leed Beckett.

The annual ranking looks at a wide range of statistics for how the UK’s 135 universities perform.

Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: "I am pleased to see the University of Sheffield recognised for its excellent graduate prospects, outstanding student satisfaction and world-class learning and teaching.

"University of Sheffield graduates go on to make a considerable difference to the world we live in, and this is something we are incredibly proud of.”

Sheffield Hallam University dropped 10 places to joint 82nd, with its 'student experience' coming in the bottom 10 per cent in the UK.

Sheffield Hallam University falls in ‘tables’

Sheffield Hallam has been contacted for a comment.

UoS’ successes included how, according to the latest figures, four out of five Sheffield students enter graduate-level employment or further study within six months of leaving, and a 93 per cent completion rate on its courses.

SHU struggled in a number of key stats. Despite placing 56th for graduate prospects and 69th for research quality, ‘student experience’ was rated at 120th, ranking it in the bottom 10 per cent for the country. ‘Teaching quality’ was also rated 104 in the country.

However, SHU saw one of the biggest rises in the entire ranking for its research quality – 20 places – after the international 2021 Research Excellence Framework rated 72 per cent of the university’s research as ‘world leading’ or ‘internationally excellent’.