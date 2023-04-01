4 . Watoto Pre-School

Watoto Pre-School, Catherine Road, maintained its Good rating in its latest inspection report published on January 20. Inspectors said: "Children are very happy and engaged in this warm and welcoming pre-school... The manager and her staff have high expectations for every child to gain the most from their time in the pre-school." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50205650 Photo: Alastair Ulke