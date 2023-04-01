News you can trust since 1887
Glowing Ofsted reports for Sheffield schools and nurseries after inspections

Ofsted reports aren’t always comfortable to read – but, in some cases, inspectors don’t shy from heaping praise on a school.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 1st Apr 2023, 06:08 BST

These Sheffield nurseries and schools impressed the education watchdog enough that inspectors gave them glowing write-ups, with reports praising everything from welcoming, tireless staff to compliments for their bright, well behaved youngsters.

These Sheffield schools and nurseries were praised by inspectors when Ofsted came to visit.

1. Praise from Ofsted

These Sheffield schools and nurseries were praised by inspectors when Ofsted came to visit. Photo: Google Images, Woodlands Pre-School

Lound Infant School, in Sherburn Gate, had a report published in January this year where it maintained its "Good" rating in all areas. Inspectors wrote: "Pupils enjoy coming to this positive, purposeful, and cheerful school. They are well behaved, polite, and eager to talk about what they like about their school." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50204916

Lound Infant School, in Sherburn Gate, had a report published in January this year where it maintained its "Good" rating in all areas. Inspectors wrote: "Pupils enjoy coming to this positive, purposeful, and cheerful school. They are well behaved, polite, and eager to talk about what they like about their school." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50204916

Manor House Nursery, in Church Street, Eckington, had its inspection report published on January 19 where it maintained its Good rating. Inspectors said: "Children are happy and settle quickly when they arrive at nursery... Children develop their social and speaking skills when they babble and giggle happily having back-and forth interactions with staff." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50205515

Manor House Nursery, in Church Street, Eckington, had its inspection report published on January 19 where it maintained its Good rating. Inspectors said: "Children are happy and settle quickly when they arrive at nursery... Children develop their social and speaking skills when they babble and giggle happily having back-and forth interactions with staff." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50205515

Watoto Pre-School, Catherine Road, maintained its Good rating in its latest inspection report published on January 20. Inspectors said: "Children are very happy and engaged in this warm and welcoming pre-school... The manager and her staff have high expectations for every child to gain the most from their time in the pre-school." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50205650

Watoto Pre-School, Catherine Road, maintained its Good rating in its latest inspection report published on January 20. Inspectors said: "Children are very happy and engaged in this warm and welcoming pre-school... The manager and her staff have high expectations for every child to gain the most from their time in the pre-school." - https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50205650

