GCSE Results Day Live: Photos and success stories from across Sheffield as Y11 students open their envelopes
Students and parents are waiting to open their envelopes today (August 21) and find out what their next step in life is, whether that is heading on to A-Level, picking a trade or finding their next qualification.
But before all that, there is still time for photos with their friends and celebrating all their hard work.
Join us live as we bring you pictures, videos and success stories from across the Steel City throughout the day.
The Star will be visiting High Storrs School in time for when results are released.
Are GCSE and A Level exams outdated? Why one major teaching union thinks so
A major teaching union fears the exams themselves meant some students weren’t able to put their best foot forward.
But what exactly are the concerns about exams, and what do we know so far about any potential changes?
NEU general secretary Daniel Kebede has expressed concern that some might not have been able to do as well as they could have under the current system.
Marking and grade boundaries explained - and where learners can find them
Each GCSE pupils achieve is the summation of years of hard work in class, and time spent studying.
But no matter whether the outcome is cause for celebration or disappointment, many will be curious how close they were to a higher grade – or even that elusive 9. For these pupils, grade boundaries can be a big help.
How are these actually set, and where exactly will you be able to find them on results day? Here’s what you need to know.
Sheffield pupils who began secondary school during pandemic set to receive GCSE results today
Teenagers who are waiting for their results today moved from primary to secondary school in the middle of the pandemic.
Today’s pupils would have been in Y6 when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020, and spent the last days of primary school learning from home.
And, pupils could face more competition for sixth form places this summer, it has been suggested.
Here is a break down of what results could see today according to experts.
Retro: Looking back at Sheffield students on GCSE results days over the years
While we’re waiting for our first results of the day, let’s take a look back at these retro photos from results days in the 90s and 2000s.
You never know, some of these young faces pictured here are now parents themselves and waiting at home for their Y11 teens to get their results today!
Good morning and good luck to Sheffield's Y11 leavers
Good luck to everyone getting their results today. We'll be posting your pictures and success stories as we get them all day.