GCSE Results Day 2025: 51 jubilant photos from across Sheffield's secondary schools as pupils get their grades

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 06:40 BST

Here are 51 photos of Sheffield’s students who turned up at their secondary school one last time to get their GCSE grades this week.

After months of anticipation, Y11 students headed to their secondary school this week (August 21) to see the outcome of their GCSE exams.

Several schools like E-ACT Parkwood, Birkdale and Chaucer say they saw some of their strongest set of grades ever, while stand-out students like Tapton School’s Dharshini, Claire, Keira and Jiuge each achieved a full suite of grade 9s.

Schools across Sheffield shared photos with The Star of their pupils’ gobsmacked reactions and glowing group photos from the big day.

Take a look at 51 fabulous pictures of students collecting their GCSE results at schools across Sheffield.

1. Here are 51 jubilant photos from GCSE Results Day 2025 across Sheffield's secondary schools this week as the city's Y11 pupils opened their envelopes.

Here are 51 jubilant photos from GCSE Results Day 2025 across Sheffield's secondary schools this week as the city's Y11 pupils opened their envelopes. | Various, see story

GCSE Results Day 2025 at Eckington School

2. GCSE Results Day 2025 at Eckington School

GCSE Results Day 2025 at Eckington School | Eckington School

GCSE Results Day 2025 at High Storrs School. L-R: Joe and Alfie Fitzgerald

3. GCSE Results Day 2025 at High Storrs School. L-R: Joe and Alfie Fitzgerald

GCSE Results Day 2025 at High Storrs School. L-R: Joe and Alfie Fitzgerald | NW

GCSE Results Day 2025 at High Storrs School.

4. GCSE Results Day 2025 at High Storrs School.

GCSE Results Day 2025 at High Storrs School. | National World

