It’s the day that students and parents in Sheffield alike have been eagerly awaiting (or dreading) - GCSE results day will take place on Thursday, August 25 in 2022.

As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year was the first since 2019 where GCSEs were sat traditionally, in an exam hall.

Even still, the 2021/22 academic year faced disruption at the beginning - this may play a factor into how the grading process is undertaken.

But, to begin, you’ll need to know how and when you need to collect your results.

When should I pick up my results?

The exam boards will release the grades at 8am, meaning that students can usually pick up their results at around this time.

You can pick up your grades directly from your school any time after 8am.

How does the grading system work?

Gone are the days of A*-U - they have been replaced with a different, numerical system, instead.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that it is easier or harder to pass, it is merely a different way of labelling a student’s exam results.

For example, a very high grade in the past may have netted you an A* - however, now, it would be classed as an 8 or a 9.

Here is a comprehensive look at how the new grading system compares with the old one, as issued by Ofqual:

9 = High A* grade

8 = Lower A* or high A

7 = Lower A grade

6 = High B grade

5 = Lower B or high C

4 = Lower C grade

3 = D or high E

2 = Lower E or high F

1 = Lower F or G

U = U remains the same

As such, a 4 or above is considered a pass - anything below that is equivalent to a D or lower.

How can I appeal my grades or retake an exam?

If you aren’t happy with the grades you got, there are still plenty of options at your disposal.

First of all, you may consider appealing your results. You’ll need to initially speak with your school about it, so they can check for any errors that may spring up.

Following this, you can then speak with the awarding body’s exam board to officially appeal your grade. It is by no means a guarantee that your grade will rise upon appeal - in fact, it may even go down.