Hannah Boudaja opens her envelope at Newfield School to a 7 in English Literature and an 8 in French. She said: "I'm so happy."

GCSE Results Day 2022 in pictures: Sheffield Y11 students celebrate hard earned grades

It’s been a brilliant day for GCSE results in Sheffield with happy news in assembly halls across the city.

By Alastair Ulke
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 2:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 25th August 2022, 2:31 pm

After two years of hard work through the pandemic – which left some students ‘fearing the worst’ when they picked up their envelopes today – Sheffield’s Y11 pupils have reaped the rewards.

Below is just a selection of photos from assembly halls today of pupils celebrating their achievements.

1. GCSE Results Day - Newfield School

Pupils open their letters to great results at Newfield School.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

2. GCSE Results Day - Newfield School

Group photo outside Newfield School.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

3. GCSE Results Day - Newfield School

Students Christian, Ollie and Jamal opened their envelopes to happy news this morning at Newfield School.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

4. GCSE Results Day - Newfield School

Eliza Lovely earned a 9 in both English Lit and Religious Studies.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

