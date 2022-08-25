GCSE Results Day 2022 in pictures: Sheffield Y11 students celebrate hard earned grades
It’s been a brilliant day for GCSE results in Sheffield with happy news in assembly halls across the city.
After two years of hard work through the pandemic – which left some students ‘fearing the worst’ when they picked up their envelopes today – Sheffield’s Y11 pupils have reaped the rewards.
Below is just a selection of photos from assembly halls today of pupils celebrating their achievements.
