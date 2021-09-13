Gas safety talk to be held at Sheffield primary school

In light of Gas Safety Week, which is taking place this week, Grosvenor Services Group will visit Prince Edward Primary School in Sheffield to raise awareness about the importance of gas safety and launch a competition to design a new poster.

Hundreds of pupils from all years are encouraged to enter the poster design competition, with the winner set to take home a £50 gift voucher.

Gas Safety Week aims to tackle a widespread and growing problem of gas theft in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prince Edward Primary School.

Lloyd Birkhead, managing director of Grosvenor Services Group, said: “Energy theft is a critical problem in the UK yet can often go unnoticed due to low awareness levels. As part of our continued work in the fight against energy theft, we’re keen to actively engage future generations and current billpayers on the serious and life-threatening risks it poses.

“Visiting schools and taking the message into the communities we serve enables greater awareness and equips more people with the knowledge to spot and report instances sooner. Sharing new instances of tampering as an organisation also allows us to maintain the team’s knowledge of new and elaborate ways of energy theft and gives us an opportunity to discuss the topic as a team, to create safer homes for those we serve.”

An estimated £500 million worth of gas and electricity is stolen every year as a result of meter tampering.

It poses serious financial and physical threats to energy customers, causing at least one death or injury every ten days in the UK and adding an extra £30 to every household’s bill.

The Grosvenor team will also take part in a series of activities to raise awareness and share new examples of tampering within its business and the community it serves.