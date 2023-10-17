Funding for short breaks for youngsters with disabilities and special educational needs in Rotherham

More than £500,000 has been accepted by Rotherham Council to fund short breaks for youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities ( SEND ).

RMBC will run the programme after receiving £569,940 funding from the Department for Education (DfE).

A report to the council’s cabinet states that a minimum of 12 youngsters will be supported with the funding, which will pay for staff, training, travel and activities.

It adds that the funding will “combine an opportunity for overnight respitewith an intensive behavioural offer linking school, community, and home-based support”.

During a cabinet meeting yesterday (October 16), Councillor Victoria Cusworth said that the funding will allow children with ‘the most complex needs to access respite’.

Coun Cusworth added that a short breaks hub will be developed, which will include community support for children over the age of 10 with complex needs.

“Children may be struggling in mainstream school, and it’s quite exhausting for parents to be dealing with a child’s challenging behaviour, and at some times they do need some respite,” she said.

“It’s important that the break provides stimulation for the child and that that’s enjoyable for them.”

The report adds that the aim of the scheme is to ‘support young people to remain in their families and avoid family breakdown and the young person being placed in an external residential placement’ which costs £300,000 per year.

“Short breaks would be provided based on assessed need.