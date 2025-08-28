From Barnsley to Eton College: Talented Year 11 wins prestigious Orwell Award scholarship to attend Eton College for Sixth Form

A Barnsley Academy student is celebrating after his impressive GCSE results secured him the Orwell Award scholarship and a place at Eton College to continue his studies at A Level.

Sixteen-year-old Deacan achieved the grades he needed in order to secure the Award. It is aimed at boys at UK state schools who show great promise but would not otherwise have been able to access such a transformative educational experience.

As part of the application process, which involved a thorough series of written assessments and interviews, Deacan had to demonstrate intellectual curiosity, an openness of mind and character, and the willingness to step outside his comfort zone. Having now achieved his grades, he will be able to join the rest of his cohort at Eton to begin his A Level studies this autumn.

Alongside being a dedicated young student, Deacan has been highly involved in his school and local community. As an elected member of the Barnsley Youth Council, he has represented his peers across the borough and the over 900 students at Barnsley Academy as a voice for young people.

He was also a member of the Barnsley Academy student leadership team, coordinating the student prefects that work on Academic Standards to promote a love of learning and positive attitudes.

He is also a South Yorkshire Combined Assembly representative, working with young people not just from Barnsley, but from Sheffield, Rotherham, and Doncaster, to promote equity across the region in education and in society. He works to coordinate, plan, and evaluate conferences across the region to explore the impact of government policy on young people.

Over the summer, Deacan has already had the opportunity to attend residentials and live in the student accommodation on site in readiness for the beginning of term. He is now keen to finalise preparations and begin his new A Level courses.

Speaking of his time at the school, Deacan said: “During my time at Barnsley Academy, I have had such a great selection of opportunities and support throughout each year I’ve been there. All members of staff have always been supportive of my learning and have always pushed me to be the best I can be. The school has helped to shape who I am today by building my character as well as helping me develop my understanding in subjects and in life.

“The school has pushed me beyond what I expected of myself, and as a result, they encouraged me to apply for Eton and have supported me through all my journey.”

Speaking of the moment his place at Eton was confirmed, Deacan also said: “I was overcome with emotions, and I am extremely excited for the upcoming years I will be at Eton. I’m forever grateful for all the help and support I have received throughout my journey, as all the people who have helped me will always remain an important part of my life. I cannot wait to start at Eton and begin a new chapter of my life.“

Congratulating Deacan on his scholarship, Stephen Pitcher, Principal of Barnsley Academy, said: “This is an amazing opportunity and a well-deserved scholarship Award for one of our own. Deacan has been a pillar of our student body, a determined scholar and an active member of our local community. We are all incredibly proud of Deacan and excited to see him continue to excel at Eton College.”

Deacan’s mother Kim said of the opportunity: “Deacan is just such a star and has always had a strong love for learning. When he joined Barnsley Academy, he grew in confidence with each passing year. He strives to do his best in everything he puts his mind to.

“When he came home to inform me that Barnsley Academy had suggested he applied for the Orwell Scholarship at Eton College, I just knew he would thrive. Barnsley Academy has been so supportive to Deacan – when he was offered the Scholarship, staff celebrated with us and shared in our joy.

“This past year, Deacan has tried so hard to achieve his best and has been flourishing during his secondary years at Barnsley Academy. I can't wait to see how far he goes now.”

Deacan’s father David added: “We are all so proud of Deacan and the amazing opportunities that Eton is going to give him. From nursery, through primary school, then secondary at Barnsley Academy he has always been working hard and impressed his teachers.

“When Deacan applied for Eton last year, although he was very excited for the opportunity he knew it would be a long shot and didn't want to get his hopes up. When the acceptance email came through, we were all so proud, excited, and a little nervous for him.

“Since going to Eton over the summer and having a taste of what life would be like down there Deacan has been so excited and counting down the days to go. We are all very proud and cannot wait to see what the future will hold for him in this life-changing opportunity.”