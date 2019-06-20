Free education at Barnsley new Trust school
The Department for Education has announced that a brand-new school, Trinity Academy Barnsley has been approved, thanks to a successful bid by Trinity Multi-Academy Trust.
The free school is due to open in 2021.
Trinity Academy Barnsley will be established by Trinity Multi-Academy Trust supported by the Church of England Diocese of Leeds. It will be an inclusive, non-selective 11-16 Church of England secondary school, with 900 11-16 places.
The academy will welcome pupils of all abilities, all faiths and no faith and from all backgrounds. This reflects the Trinity MAT’s commitment to inclusivity and serving the local community, providing an excellent education for all which is rooted in Christian values but in no way restricted to those of faith.
The new school will specialise in maths and sciences: it will offer an ambitious, inspirational and contextualised curriculum which will equip pupils for local employment as well as higher academic study. The trust’s aim is to enable all students to achieve the standards of attainment and progress that will allow them to access Level 3 education, regardless of their starting point, background, challenges or barriers to learning.
Principal of Cathedral Academy Wakefield (pictured), Rob Marsh, who led the bid team from the trust, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to bring a cutting-edge dimension to education in Barnsley. At Trinity MAT we have have a ‘no-excuses’ culture – this means the quality of teaching and learning is paramount, aspiration for each student in our care is the norm and student outcomes are exceptionally high.”
Director of New Schools Network, Luke Tryl, said: “The application process to set up a free school is extremely rigorous so it is a testament to Trinity MAT’s hard work that they have been approved to open.
“This is great news for families across the country. Some of the areas most desperately in need of greater educational opportunity will soon have innovative and successful new schools opening their doors to these communities. We congratulate all approved schools and look forward to helping them through the pre-opening process.”
Interested parents can find out more by visiting the www.trinitymat.org website.