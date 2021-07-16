Free digital skills training offered to adults in Sheffield

People will be able to sign up for courses covering topics ranging from solar energy installation to coding and software development.

The Sheffield College-led South Yorkshire consortium has been selected to offer the so-called Skills Bootcamps as part of the government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee and Plan for

Jobs.

The digital skills training courses are designed to help adults improve their job prospects (pic: Ryan Blackwood - Butterfly Wedding Films)

The Government has just announced that its Skills Bootcamp training programmes will be expanded across the country, offering an extra 16,000 fully funded places for adults to upskill or retrain.

The expansion covers a range of digital and technical training including in green skills, such as solar energy installation, sustainable agriculture, nuclear energy, and green transport, along with coding and software development, so more adults have the opportunity to access the skills and training they need that leads directly to a job.

The measures come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered his levelling up speech on July 15th, 2021, where he underlined the need to escalate the value of practical and vocational education through the Lifetime Skills Guarantee.

Skills Bootcamps are flexible courses of up to 16 weeks that provide the opportunity to build sector-specific skills and fast-track to an interview with a local employer.

The free vocational training scheme, funded by the government’s National Skills Fund, aims to help adults aged 19 and over to improve their job prospects.

The training is open to adults who are employed, self-employed, career changers or unemployed within the last 12 months.

The College will be providing Skills Bootcamps in digital skills, backed by employers, from September 2021.

The specific Skills Bootcamps include infrastructure technician, software development technician and cyber security technologist.

Andrew Hartley, executive director, commercial and operations, at The Sheffield College, said: “There is huge demand from employers for advanced digital skills. We welcome the opportunity to support more adults to go further in their careers as part of a wider skills-led recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”