Fred set for two years in China with major international scholarship

Sheffield schoolboy Fred Cross is one of just 30 students across the UK to receive a full scholarship to study for his A Levels at the celebrated Wycombe Abbey Schools in China.

Fred, who is currently completing his GCSEs at Sheffield’s Tapton School, will arrive at Wycombe Abbey School Nanjing in the Chinese city of the same name in August to begin studying A Level Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

In addition, he will also study Mandarin with the aim of becoming fluent during his two years at the school.

Fred won his place after a rigorous testing and interview process over the past few months and the scholarship - provided by the professional education company BE Education - offers a life-changing opportunity to study at one of the world’s top schools.

The Wycombe Abbey School Nanjing, where Fred will study for his A Levels.

Wycombe Abbey schools in both the UK and China have been rated among the top 100 senior schools globally in The Spear’s Schools Index, compiled by the prestigious Spear’s Magazine in partnership with Carfax Education.

“I don’t think any of us can quite believe what is happening yet, but Fred is incredibly excited and we are supporting him completely as he sets off on the adventure of a lifetime,” said his father, David.

“He has worked extremely hard to achieve his goal and knows that this is a chance that very few people have to not just enjoy the highest level of education at a world-leading school but also to broaden their cultural horizons.”

Sheffield already has close ties to China, with more than 8,000 Chinese students choosing it as their city of choice to study and learn English.

Fred is about to begin his A Level studies at the famous Wycombe Abbey School Nanjing

“As well as being a brilliant opportunity for Fred, we hope this will further strengthen ties between the two nations and cities,” said David.

Tapton Headteacher Kathryn Rhodes said: “Everyone at Tapton is really proud of Fred and his fantastic achievement.

“We know how much hard work and enthusiasm he has put into his Mandarin studies and this opportunity is very well deserved.”

And Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard added: “South Yorkshire is taking on the world and we couldn’t be more proud to have young people like Fred, with ambition and a global outlook, representing us around the world - so long as he promises to come from Nanjing to build his career!”

Outside of his studies, Fred is a keen tennis player, having played at Hallamshire Tennis Club since the age of four.

He competes in local, regional and national competitions while also volunteering at the club at weekends as a coaching assistant, helping young children in the sport.

Dave Marray, the Hallamshire Academy Director of Tennis, commented: “Fred has been part of our junior coaching programme since he first started tennis at U8S.

“His natural ability was clear to see and he soon became part of our performance tennis programme.

“Over the years, he has developed into a highly disciplined young man, showing great leadership qualities and becoming a valued member of our assistant coaching team, giving back to young players starting out on their tennis journey.

“We are sure the skills he has learned through his time on the tennis court will be of great benefit in this new role and we are very proud of him.”

Fred wishes to continue his studies after A level to study Engineering and sees a second language and deeper cultural links with China as a major advantage in the globally connected world.