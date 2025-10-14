Forty-five new primary places for youngsters with Autism planned for Barnsley

Dozens of new special school places are set to be created in Barnsley to help meet growing demand for support for children with autism and communication needs.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council is planning to open 45 new primary phase places on the site of Mill Primary School from September 2026, in partnership with a local academy trust. The move aims to cut waiting lists and reduce the number of pupils having to travel out of the borough for specialist education.

Barnsley currently maintains more than 3,000 Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) and has around 100 children waiting for special school places, most of them at primary age.

Council officers say the new provision will mean more children can learn closer to home and access local health and therapy support, instead of being placed in expensive independent schools that can cost more than £70,000 a year.

The new school base would be designed specifically for children with autism spectrum and communication needs, featuring sensory spaces and therapeutic areas.

Cabinet papers describe the plan as “vital capacity” to help manage rising demand and control costs within the borough’s high needs budget.

If approved, building work will take place through 2025 and early 2026, with staff recruitment and pupil transitions planned for summer 2026. A consultation led by the academy trust will follow before final sign-off by the Department for Education.