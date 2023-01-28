Formerly 'Good' Sheffield schools and nurseries that slipped-up and were downgraded by Ofsted

These Sheffield schools were once rated ‘Outstanding’ or ‘Good’ but lost their top-grade rating in their latest visit by Ofsted.
From unfortunate slip ups in basics to failings in safeguarding and training, these educators were dropped down to ‘Requires Improvement’ or ‘Inadequate’ by inspectors and must now get back into the education watchdog’s ‘Good’ graces.
1. Sheffield Woodland Kindergarten
2. Hillsborough College Nursery
Hillsborough College Nursery, in Livesey Road, was inspected on March 29 and slipped from 'Outstanding' to 'Requires Improvement' in all areas. The report was not short of compliments, but weaknesses in teaching and minute-to-minute interactions by staff led to the losing its top shelf rating. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/education/hillsborough-college-nursery-formerly-outstanding-preschool-slips-up-in-latest-inspection-3743794
3. Holgate Meadows School - Inadequate, down from Good
Holgate Meadows School was inspected on March 23, 2022, and was downgraded from its previous rating of 'Good' to 'Inadequate' in all areas, citing that pupils did "not feel safe". - https://www.thestar.co.uk/education/holgate-meadows-sheffield-special-school-where-pupils-do-not-feel-safe-rated-inadequate-3740640
4. Bankwood Community Primary School - Inadequate, down from Good
Bankwood Community Primary School in Gleadless, was inspected on March 2 and lost its previous 'Good' rating and is now considered 'inadequate' in all areas, with Ofsted citing a "poorly designed curriculum" and leaders who had an "an overly generous view of the school’s effectiveness".
