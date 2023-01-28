Formerly 'Good' Sheffield schools and nurseries that slipped-up and were downgraded by Ofsted

2 . Hillsborough College Nursery

Hillsborough College Nursery, in Livesey Road, was inspected on March 29 and slipped from 'Outstanding' to 'Requires Improvement' in all areas. The report was not short of compliments, but weaknesses in teaching and minute-to-minute interactions by staff led to the losing its top shelf rating. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/education/hillsborough-college-nursery-formerly-outstanding-preschool-slips-up-in-latest-inspection-3743794

Photo: Alastair Ulke