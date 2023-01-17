A former youth centre is set to be converted into a school for youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities in a bid to meet ‘increasing demand’.

The former Worsbrough Youth Centre is presently vacant, and the applicants have proposed to convert it into a school which would cater for 24 11 to 14 year olds with SEND autism, communication and interaction needs.

The school, named the West Riding School, would be open Monday to Friday,excluding Bank Holidays, from 8.30am until 3.30pm, at the site on Ardsley Road, Worsbrough Dale.

Twelve full time staff members will be employed, including a headteacher and assistant headteacher, three full time teachers, administrators and teaching assistants.

Planning documents drawn up by applicants Nexus Multi Academy Trust state that “It is essential that children and young people with SEND do not have to travel out of the borough to have their educational needs met”.

“It will be necessary to adapt and refurbish the building, along with some minor external works.

“The development of these places will ensure that these children and young people are not placed in high-cost special school settings or out of borough.

“The application site is suitable for this proposed use in terms of its scale, location, layout, neighbouring uses and the positive contribution it will make to the community.

“It is proposed that staff and visitor parking spaces will be accommodated within the main car park where there are 28 car parking spaces available.”