The Rowan Centre Pupil Referral Unit in Rawmarsh has been ” completely vacated”, and students and staff transferred to the new Elements Academy on the old college site at Dinnington.

Staff who worked at the Rowan Centre, have also transferred to Elements Academy – a school for pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs.

Once officially closed, the site can be offered to other education providers as per Department for Education guidelines.

Plans were approved by RMBC’s cabinet on November 21, and a statutory consultation will take place and the DofE will be notified of the closure by April 2023.

Councillor Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people told today’s cabinet meeting: “The building at Rowan now stands empty.

“Our preferred option is for us to follow the DofE process to formally close the provision, which will then mean that the building can then be considered for other use.”

Councillor Chris Read, leader of the council, added: “The children who were using the service there are now in the new service at Elements, so this isn’t a matter of closing a service that’s in use.”

A report states that “costs are being incurred” as the Rowan Centre sits empty, and council staff “have started a process to gain expressions of interest for the use of Rowan site.”