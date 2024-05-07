Former mining college to be transformed into multi-million-pound technology institute

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barnsley College’s university centre on Church Street will undergo a £15m transformation to become South Yorkshire’s Institute of Technology – one of 21 such hubs nationally which provide qualifications in engineering and manufacturing, construction, digital, healthcare sciences, science and media.

The centre will be fully renovated to provide a new atrium, study zones set over three new mezzanine floors with a new glazed roof above and a modern café and breakout area at ground floor level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contractors GF Tomlinson is set to start construction works on the 92-year-old building this month.

A 92-year-old former mining and technical college building will be transformed into a state-of-the-art institute of technology.

The project has been funded through a combination of Department for Education investment and college capital funds.

Originally the Barnsley Mining and Technical College, the Church Street building cost a total of £110,012 to build and furnish in 1932.

It has had various uses but has maintained an educational focus throughout its lifespan – coming full circle as the new home of higher-level technical qualifications in engineering, construction and digital and IT subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Akeroyd, Barnsley College’s principal and chief executive officer, said: “This is a real landmark moment for higher-level education in Barnsley and the wider region, and we’re pleased to get contracts signed and now be able to deliver on our vision.