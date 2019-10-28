Farewell to bubbly dinner lady Brenda after 20 years at Sheffield school

Brenda has been with Westbourne for 20 years

When Brenda first joined Broomhill independent school Westbourne School back in the 1980s it was still a boys only establishment.

After a short break, she returned to see Westbourne go co-educational and grow - both in terms of buildings and pupil numbers.

And the original dining room that Brenda where Brenda first worked now has staggered lunch times to accommodate the growing Westbourne population.

“I will really miss Westbourne and the many pupils I have had the privilege of serving over the years,” said Brenda, whose only break from serving dinners came when she took time out to care for her elderly parents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s been lovely getting to know them, their likes and dislikes and watching them grow from the tiny Reception child barely reaching the servery to the tall strapping Year 11s who tower over me!

“Westbourne has come a long way in the past 30 years and long may it continue.

“Meanwhile I’ll be looking forward to not having to get up quite so early in the mornings.”

Westbourne Junior School Head Jon Clark commented: “Several generations of Westbourne children have grown up under the watchful eye of Brenda - and been encouraged to eat their greens!