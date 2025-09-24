Eyes on the future - the average university student’s screen time hits a staggering 43 hours a week

Fresher’s Week is in full swing for the UK’s latest batch of university students, followed by the beginning of a new academic and social routine. Starting university is an eye-opener on many levels, not least the increase in long hours spent looking at screens for lectures, research, assignments and social activities. In fact, a recent study revealed UK university students spend over 6 hours a day on digital devices, adding up to over 43 hours a week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From intense study and research to relaxing with a game or video chats with friends, heavy screen time is an integral part of student life. During National Eye Health Week 2025, a local optician is on a mission to raise awareness about eye care during those busy university days. Using screens regularly can result in blurred vision and eyes may appear red and feel sore, gritty and itchy. But while screens are here to stay, students can relieve the eye strain they can cause.

“We naturally blink less when looking at screens so our eyes lose their moisture. The quickest and easiest way for students to restore eye moisture is to use eye drops while also making sure they stay hydrated,” says optician, Mark Holloway, from Thomas & Holloway Opticians in Dronfield. “I also strongly recommend students in particular adopt the 20-20-20 routine; every 20 minutes, look away from their screen for 20 seconds and focus on something 20 metres away to give their eyes a break.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark gives his top tips to protect "screen eyes" if you’re heading off to university:

Screen time is an integral part of student life

Adopt the 20/20/20 rule to relax eye muscles and blink more. Normal blinking rate is 15 per minute but when looking at a screen this is reduced to 5 per minute Replenish lost moisture and soothe eyes with eye drops like TheraTears Screen Eyes that are specially formulated to treat eye strain as a result of extended screen time Keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water especially if you exercise or consume a lot of caffeinated drinks Swapping the screen for a book at bedtime is the perfect way to give eyes a break at the end of the day and also helps the brain and muscles to relax making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep

University is an exhilarating new chapter. Finding a balance between the excitement and looking after all aspects of their health, in particular eye health, will ensure a happy and healthy academic life for new students.