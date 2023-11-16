Extra school places for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities in Rotherham

Fifty school places have been created for youngsters aged 14 plus with special educational needs and disabilities in Rotherham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forest View, at the former Rowan Centre, provides additional special school places across the borough and extends education opportunities for pupils with SEND.

The places have been funded through the government’s ‘safety valve’ scheme, which saw the Department for Education invest £20.5m to address a deficit in the council’s education funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warren Carratt, chief executive of Nexus Multi Academy Trust and Councillor Chris Read, leader of the council, officially opened Forest View on Thursday 9 November 2023.

Warren Carratt, chief executive of Nexus Multi Academy Trust and Councillor Chris Read, leader of the council, officially opening Forest View

Coun Read said: “This new provision for young people over 14 will give our young people with special educational needs and disabilities the opportunity to learn, develop and fulfil their potential to thrive and work in the borough.

“Through the work of Council teams and Nexus, we have been able to take a decommissioned pupil referral unit and turn it into a high-quality educational setting, which is going to make a huge difference to young people in Rotherham.”

Mr Carratt said: “We are delighted to open Forest View this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The campus enables us to bring much-needed additional SEND provision to the local area and will help us to continue ensuring we make a real difference to the lives of young people in the community.

“By providing essential opportunities and support, Forest View will empower young people in Rotherham and the surrounding area with the skills and knowledge to succeed beyond the classroom.