Extra school places for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities in Rotherham
and live on Freeview channel 276
Forest View, at the former Rowan Centre, provides additional special school places across the borough and extends education opportunities for pupils with SEND.
The places have been funded through the government’s ‘safety valve’ scheme, which saw the Department for Education invest £20.5m to address a deficit in the council’s education funding.
Warren Carratt, chief executive of Nexus Multi Academy Trust and Councillor Chris Read, leader of the council, officially opened Forest View on Thursday 9 November 2023.
Coun Read said: “This new provision for young people over 14 will give our young people with special educational needs and disabilities the opportunity to learn, develop and fulfil their potential to thrive and work in the borough.
“Through the work of Council teams and Nexus, we have been able to take a decommissioned pupil referral unit and turn it into a high-quality educational setting, which is going to make a huge difference to young people in Rotherham.”
Mr Carratt said: “We are delighted to open Forest View this year.
“The campus enables us to bring much-needed additional SEND provision to the local area and will help us to continue ensuring we make a real difference to the lives of young people in the community.
“By providing essential opportunities and support, Forest View will empower young people in Rotherham and the surrounding area with the skills and knowledge to succeed beyond the classroom.
“We look forward to seeing what the young people at Forest View can achieve with the support of this provision.”