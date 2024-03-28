Extra money to fund short breaks for children with special educational needs and disabilities
Last year, the council secured almost £560,000 for the scheme, which funded short breaks at Liberty House, which provides overnight respite care and support for families with children aged eight to 18 who have physical and emotional difficulties.
This additional funding, from the government’s short breaks scheme, will mean that more children aged 10 and above with SEND needs in Rotherham can access additional care and support.
The project will also support young people to access education in a local special school.
Helen Breas, who lives in Rotherham with her son, Oliver, has benefited from the Short Breaks Innovation Fund programme.
She said: “Letitia and Connor from the Innovation Project have made such a difference to my son’s life. They have enabled him to leave the home without my support which in turn has had a massively positive impact on mine and my other children’s lives. Oliver has learnt life skills and enabled him to become more independent in everyday life”.
Councillor Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people, said:“This additional funding will mean that more children with the most complex needs can access high quality educational and residential provision within the borough. The Short Breaks funding will ensure that children have safe places to go to and activities to enjoy, whilst providing parents and carers with respite.”