Excitement at Sheffield Springs Academy on GCSE results day

As Year 11s across the country receive their GCSE results today, there is a buzz at Sheffield Springs Academy where students and staff are celebrating a strong and improved set of results.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Claire Cartledge, Principal of Sheffield Springs Academy, said: “I am delighted to see that the hard work of all our students and staff has paid off. These are a strong set of GCSE results which reflect a huge team effort from all. I would like to thank our brilliant staff for all they do for students, as well as the parents and carers of our Year 11s for the support and encouragement that they have provided over the course of the year. I wish all students the absolute best of luck for their futures and I look forward to hearing about what they do next.”