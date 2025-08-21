Excitement at Sheffield Springs Academy on GCSE results day
Among those students who were awarded some of the top grades are:
- Isobel, who achieved six grade 9s, one grade 8, one grade 7 and one Level 2 Distinction;
- Mia, who achieved four grade 9s, four grade 8s and a Level 2 Merit;
- Gabrieli, who achieved three grade 9s, four grade 8s, one grade 7 and one grade 6;
- Sara, who achieved one grade 8 and three grade 7s.
Mia said: "I am so pleased and feeling very relieved as all my hard work has paid off."
Claire Cartledge, Principal of Sheffield Springs Academy, said: “I am delighted to see that the hard work of all our students and staff has paid off. These are a strong set of GCSE results which reflect a huge team effort from all. I would like to thank our brilliant staff for all they do for students, as well as the parents and carers of our Year 11s for the support and encouragement that they have provided over the course of the year. I wish all students the absolute best of luck for their futures and I look forward to hearing about what they do next.”