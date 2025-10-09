European Day of Languages brings local schools together

The Birley Academy welcomed local primary academies including Birley Primary Academy, Birley Spa Academy, Charnock Hall Primary Academy, Rainbow Forge Academy and Sir Edmund Hillary Academy (all part of the L.E.A.D. Academy Trust) to come together and celebrate European Day of Languages.

The packed programme of activities was designed to help children across the Trust develop their language skills, broaden their cultural awareness and build confidence – particularly as younger pupils prepare for the transition to secondary school.

Highlights included an online session with a native speaker, fun quizzes such as ‘Guess the Idiom’ and ‘Match the European Book Titles’ and a display exploring ‘Where can languages take Birley students?’. Pupils also had a chance to sample authentic European food from the canteen, ranging from French quiche and éclairs, to Italian pizza and arancini.

Pupils also had the opportunity to experience traditional dress, while students from The Birley Academy developed their own leadership and communication skills by running activities such as henna painting.

Kara Mason, curriculum lead for Modern Foreign Languages at The Birley Academy, who coordinated the event, said:

“It was fantastic to see the enthusiasm of the pupils as they engaged with languages and explored different cultures. The energy and curiosity they brought to every activity showed how powerful days like this can be in sparking a love of languages. For many, it was a chance to connect with something new and discover how languages open doors across the world.”

Dawn McAughey, headteacher at Birley Primary Academy, said:

“Our children absolutely loved taking part in European Day of Languages. It was a brilliant chance for them to try something new and work alongside older students who they really look up to. Events like this make such a difference in helping our pupils feel excited and confident about moving on to secondary school – and it was wonderful to see their enthusiasm shining through.

Victoria Hall, headteacher at The Birley Academy, added:

“We want all our students to feel confident, curious and comfortable as they progress through their education. Events like European Day of Languages are not only fun but also enriching, giving children the chance to build skills that help them thrive at secondary school and beyond.

“By celebrating languages and cultures, we help our young people see that learning extends beyond the classroom – it’s about developing the confidence and ambition to succeed in the wider world.”

The day of celebrations was followed by additional activities at Birley Primary Academy, where parents and carers were invited to join their children to share in their learning. Each year group was given a European country to research and learn more about, presenting to their peers. The pupils also dressed in the many colours found on European flags, giving the celebrations plenty of extra flair.