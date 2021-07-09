England star’s former school in Sheffield considering later opening on Monday after Sunday’s Euro 2020 final

It has been reported that some schools and businesses are planning to open later than usual, after the England national football team’s biggest match in 55 years is played on Sunday night. Wisewood Primary School said they would open as normal, but registers would not close until 10.30am.

It would finish after what many would consider their children’s bed times.

No decision has yet been made at Malin Bridge Primary School, once attended by Sheffield-born striker Dominic-Calvert Lewin, who is part of the squad and played in the quarter final victory over Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils from Malin bridge Primary School show their support for England in Euro 2020.

The school said it would informing parents of a decision later today, but the decision has not been made yet at the school, whose current pupils include relatives of the former Sheffield United player.

The former schools of the other Sheffield-born players in the squad confirmed they will be opening at their normal times on Monday.

Harry Maguire’s former school, Immaculate Conception Catholic Primary School in Spinkhill, and Kyle Walker’s old school, Porter Croft C of E Primary in Sharrow, confirmed they would expect pupils to arrive at their normal time.

Forge Valley Academy, which replaced Dominic Calvert Lewin’s old secondary school, Myers Grove, is also expected to open at normal time, as is High Storrs, Kyle Walker’s former secondary school.

One secondary school in South Yorkshire saw a threefold increase in unexplained absences on Thursday, from around 20 last week to 66 after the semi-final.

Pepe Di'Iasio, vice president of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) and head of Wales High School, near Sheffield, said: “Our attendance is usually very good, it's well above national average.

“But we had triple the amount of unknown absences, undeclared absences, than we would have on a normal day.

“That may not be down to the England game alone, it may be down to the pandemic, but certainly our attendance team are reporting that they had to make more calls than normal for this time of year.

“I suppose what that does is it makes me think: did the England game going on so late have an impact? “