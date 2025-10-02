Eco Green Group applauds DfE’s £15bn Construction Framework for emphasising sustainability in school buildings revamp

Eco Green Group, an industry leader in green-technology building solutions with Sheffield offices, has hailed the Department for Education’s (DfE) huge £15bn Construction Framework 25 (CF25) for its focus on incorporating sustainability and innovation in the nationwide revamp of educational buildings and infrastructure.

Keith Hills, founder of Eco Green Group, said: “This new framework is a fantastic opportunity to re-imagine our schools with cost-effective and sustainable eco-design from the outset.

“It’s so important that children get to experience green architecture and technologies in the buildings where they spend so much of their time. Seeing renewable energy, living walls, and other sustainable features firsthand encourages environmental awareness for the next generation.”

The CF25 framework considers bids in several categories, including 5% being weighted for Continuing Improvement and Innovation and a further 10% weighted against Social Value for buildings. This ambitious framework underscores the government's commitment to integrating sustainability and innovation into educational infrastructure.

A Plantbox Living Wall installed at a school.

Hills added: “Greens spaces and urban greening have consistently been linked with improved academic performance, so it’s great to see the DfE recognising this in the bidding process.

“We’ve seen first-hand the impact green technologies like our award winning Bio-solar systems can make in schools both in terms of economic savings and overall well-being in classrooms.”

As the bidding process progresses, Eco Green Group looks forward to the opportunity to contribute to the development of educational facilities that reflect the UK's dedication to sustainability and innovation.