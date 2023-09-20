The school has been accused of not engaging with parents concerned about the vans and large cars coming to pick up and drop off children.

A Sheffield mum fears a child will die before action is taken to protect youngsters at pick up and drop off times at a local primary school.

Camilla Priede still helps her daughter, who is in Year 6, to school each morning due to the dangers presented by the sheer number of large vans and cars belonging to other parents.

She said: "It's hard sending your child to school each day because there will be a crossing there eventually, but it will be dedicated to the kid that got seriously hurt."

Recent bus cuts are said to have left some parents at Ecclesall Primary School feeling they have "no choice" but to drive for the school run, which has lead to an onslaught of vehicles parked wherever they can find a space, including on pavements.

"This is just ridiculous," Camilla said. "Kids are running like it's the Hunger Games just to get to school."

Camilla has been lobbying Ecclesall Primary and Sheffield City Council to take action and prevent a tragedy. In a months long email chain seen by The Star, the council's transport department told Camilla they would not be able to do anything - as areas "more likely" to see fatal collisions are prioritised.

A concerned parent from Ecclesal Primary School said children needed to run like it is the "Hunger Games" in order to get to school safely. (Photo courtesy of Camilla Priede)

Camilla said her local councillor, Barbara Masters, has been trying her best to work with the school to find a solution, but said they were "not engaging" with her.

Coun Masters, who believes the entire Ecclesall Primary School community can help make the area safer, said: "The school seems to think they can work in isolation. It's not that simple.

"The ideal solution would be for more people to walk to school. If parents need to drive, they could use a smaller vehicle as there are large cars and vans that take up a lot of space."

Liberal Democrat councillor, Barbara Masters, wants Ecclesall Primary School to work with her to make the area safer.

Local councillors in the area have discussed the possibility of having red lines implemented if camera enforcement becomes the only option. However, this would only be pursued if the problem does not ease.

Emma Hardy, Headteacher at Ecclesall Primary School, said: "At Ecclesall Primary School we take the safety of children very seriously.

"Whilst road safety is the responsibility of the council, we have been working with the Modeshift Stars Active Travel team, parking enforcement officers, local councillors, local MP, other local schools and the council to try to improve the safety of the roads in the local area."

A concerned mum has told The Star she fears a child will die on the "Hunger Games" school run at Ecclesall Primary School before something is done about parking. (Photos courtesy of Camilla Priede)

Ms Hardy said the school "regularly remind parents" to drive and park considerately and safely around the school. She added they had received a number of awards and recognition, including the Gold Modeshift Stars Active Travel Award this July 2023 and the Platinum Award in 2022.

Modeshift Active Travel "aims to secure increased levels of safe, active and sustainable travel in schools".

Following complaints of "inconsiderate parking" over the first two weeks of the 2023 Autumn Term, the school has updated its Parent Guide. It now reads: "Please do not park on double yellow lines, across driveways, in bus stops, or blocking the line of site [sic] for children and families crossing the road."