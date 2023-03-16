Sheffield City Council has released a list of holiday dates for schools in Sheffield, including Easter.

Easter eggs and hot cross buns are plentiful in supermarkets and shops, indicating the Easter school holidays are just around the corner. Easter holidays typically mark the first major break for school children after the start of the new calendar year.

While pupils across Sheffield get excited about the prospect of an extended break from classes, it is, however, still crucial for parents to ensure their children return to school on time. Therefore, knowing when their breaks are in advance helps with planning - especially to get day trips booked up.

Sheffield City Council has released a list of holiday dates for schools in Sheffield as a guide for parents so they can plan their breaks around the term dates. It is however worth noting that some schools, including academies, set their own timetables throughout the year.

In Sheffield, schools will break up for the Easter holidays on April 3. They will then return to classes on April 17. Here, we have listed the school holiday dates for Sheffield until the end of the year.

When are Sheffield school holidays in 2023?

February 13 to February 17

April 3 to April 14

May 1

May 8

May 29 to June 2

June 1 to June 2

July 24 to August 31

September 1

October 23 to October 27

December 25 to January 5

Can I take family holidays during term time?

According to the Sheffield City Council , schools will not normally give a family permission to take pupils out of school for holidays during term-time. This means that if your child is off school because you are away on holiday the school will record this as an unauthorised absence.

The decision about the penalties to be applied in the event of an unauthorised absence rests with the educational authorities. However, there are circumstances where permission might be given for a holiday during term-time, including:

A family needs time together to recover from distress.

A family holiday is restricted to term-time because of the parent’s job (for example a parent is in the armed services or emergency services).

There are other circumstances considered to be exceptional.

