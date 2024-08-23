E-ACT Parkwood Academy celebrates students’ GCSE successes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and students at Sheffield's E-ACT Parkwood Academy celebrate a set of fantastic GCSE results.

Teenagers across the country are celebrating today after sitting exams throughout May and June. Despite the challenges of the last few years, young people across the country have recorded stunning successes at GCSE, with the students of E-ACT Parkwood Academy no exception.

Staff at E-ACT Parkwood Academy, part of E-ACT have gone above and beyond to ensure their students were as prepared as possible for their GCSEs. In particular, the academy has offered morning enhancement and after school sessions as well as masterclass events with subject examiners and grab a grade drop down days.

The extra support paid off with many students achieving excellent results.

Mirab Shakil collects her GCSE results

This year's high performers include:

Mirab Shakil – 10 GCSEs at grade 7 or above, including four grade 9s.

Leyan Thabet – 11 GCSEs, including two grade 9s.

Sabah Seedo – 10 GCSEs, with nine at grade 7 or above and two grade 9s.

Joel Hinchliffe, Headteacher at Parkwood Academy, said:

“I am so proud of our amazing students and want to say well done to them all. I have loved seeing so many happy and smiling faces in our academy corridors today and I know these young people absolutely deserve the grades they’ve received. So much hard work has gone into the results, and it is fantastic to see this rewarded.”

Tom Campbell, CEO at E-ACT, said:

“Congratulations to Joel Hinchliffe and his academy on such a great set of results. These are the direct result of a tremendous amount of effort from staff and students at Parkwood Academy and I am delighted for them all.

“I want to congratulate all of our young people celebrating today. They have worked so hard to get to this point and they should feel very proud of all they have accomplished.”