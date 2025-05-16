Some of Doncaster’s highest performing secondary schools during exam season also boast some some of its lowest absence rates.
The 2024/25 summer GCSE exam season is currently in full swing. And to perform to the best of their abilities, pupils will need to have put in the legwork - including attending class as often as possible.
A recent Department for Education report demonstrated just how strong a link exists between attendance and attainment. It found pupils who attended school nearly every day in Year 11 were almost twice as likely to achieve a Grade 5 in their English and Maths GCSEs as those who only attended 90 to 95% of the time. This means missing just 10 days of school reduces the likelihood of getting a strong pass by around 50%.
The Government’s latest absence and attendance figures for the full 2023/24 school year are also out now. Despite showing a small improvement on the year before, the overall absence rate - the percentage of half-days missed for all pupils - still lingers well above pre-pandemic figures. One in five pupils were also labelled ‘persistently absent’, meaning they missed at least 10% of these half-day sessions.
We’ve taken a closer look at secondary schools in the City of Doncaster Council area - excluding private and special schools - to see how they did when it came to absences for any reason. We’ve included only schools with absence rates below 10%, many of which also appeared amongst the city’s top performing schools.
Here were the 12 that made the cut: