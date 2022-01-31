Dinnington High School in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, forced to close due to water leak
A secondary school near Sheffield has been forced to close today after a water leak.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 8:58 am
Dinnington High School in Rotherham said in a message to parents this morning, Monday, January 31: “Unfortunately, we have discovered a water leak. Sections of the school have already lost water all together and it is getting worse. So we are closed to all students today. We will keep you posted. A text and email have been sent to parents.”
The message was posted shortly after 8pm today.
