Dinnington High School in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, forced to close due to water leak

A secondary school near Sheffield has been forced to close today after a water leak.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 31st January 2022, 8:58 am

Dinnington High School in Rotherham said in a message to parents this morning, Monday, January 31: “Unfortunately, we have discovered a water leak. Sections of the school have already lost water all together and it is getting worse. So we are closed to all students today. We will keep you posted. A text and email have been sent to parents.”

The message was posted shortly after 8pm today.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield University and Sheffield Hallam University facing February and March U...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Dinnington High School in Rotherham has been forced to close after a water leak (pic: Google)
South YorkshireRotherhamSheffield