Dickory Dock Nursery, in Margetson Crescent, Parson Cross, has been in the education watchdog’s good graces for years – but has now been upgraded to the highest rating possible following a visit in October. In a faultless new report published on November 28, inspectors have rated it as one of the best daycares in the Steel City, with praise for the “stimulating, warm and welcoming nursery” and staff.

The report reads: “Children are very well behaved. They make very strong and sustained progress in all aspects of their development. Babies build very strong bonds with the experienced and skilled staff who care for them. They rapidly acquire the confidence to explore the world around them.

“Staff develop children's speaking and listening skills extremely well. They skillfully plan, for example, to introduce children at each age group to a rich and broad vocabulary built on their own interests and widening knowledge of the world. They ensure children hear new words frequently and help make them memorable.”

Dickory Dock Nursery, in Parson Cross, has been rated 'Outstanding' in all areas in a glowing report by Ofsted.

The report also praised Dickory Dock’s care for children with special educational needs, its ‘nutritious meals’ and its skill in fostering “a love of books and stories” in the nursery. The staff join only a handful of nurseries in the Steel City with an ‘outstanding’ rating, and is one of only two in Sheffield with the top grade in all areas.

Nursery manager Karly Jennings said: “We are so proud of the setting. We have evolved over the years and worked so hard with families and children to ensure we are providing a warm, welcoming environment. We have been in the community for over 26 years, and we pride ourselves on ensuring all the children are given the best possible start in life.

“We would like to thank all the parents for their committed support over the years, the children for just being themselves, the board of directors and committee, and all the other professionals we closely work with for all their support, knowledge, help and advise.”

Dickory Dock looks after up to 51 children a day and has 103 on its roll.

Inspectors praised the Dickory Dock Nursery's "stimulating, warm and welcoming" environment.

