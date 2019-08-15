Determined Sheffield teen lands dream university place to study medicine despite leukemia battle

Tapton School pupil Ismail Gossiel, aged 18, said he was initially disappointed with his two As and a B as he thought he hadn’t done enough to go on study medicine at the University of Leicester.

Bosses at the Midlands university normally demand straight A grades for aspiring doctors but after speaking to the university this morning, however, he was relieved to get the good news that they would still accept him.

Ismail, of Lodge Moor, said: “Everyone who I tell this story to gets emotional but I really wanted to study medicine because I’ve had cancer. I want to give something back to the people who helped me.

“With blood cancer you never get the all clear but the doctors now say I should be okay.”

Ismail said he was looking forward to starting university in September but not before taking a bit of time to relax with his mum on holiday in Tunisia.

Many of his friends also had inspiring tales to tell, with many of them focused on studying subjects or doing extra-curricular work that would benefit others as well as themselves.

Tom Clark, from Tapton, got two Bs and a C and will be going to Salford University to study television and radio, but not before he spends a year out in Gambia volunteering in a school.

Katie Bell, from Gleadless, got an A*, an A and a B and will be starting a primary school education degree at Sheffield Hallam University in September.

And Eve Wainwright, from Crosspool, got straight As and will be going to Leeds University in September to study dentistry.

It was not all work, however, with most of the students saying they planned to head out to celebrate with friends and families tonight or enjoy a relaxing summer holiday before beginning their courses.

Finn Mellors from Woodseats got two As and a D and will be going to Manchester Metropolitan University in 2020 to study fashion.

He said the last two years had been rewarding but hard work and that he wanted to take a break from exams for a while before starting university in 2020.

And Maria Ralph from Dore got two As and a B and would be going to Nottingham this year to study astrophysics.

She said she had become a bit downhearted after not doing quite as well in her mocks, but was now over the moon with her grades.

“I didn’t think I could do it but I could,” she said.