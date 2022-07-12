“Delight” as South Yorkshire school to be rebuilt as part of government’s £1bn school programme

The third round of the government’s school rebuilding programme was announced today (July 12), which will see net-zero carbon modern classrooms.

Wales High School met the criteria for the funding, which includes buildings which have “severe and urgent condition need that meant they were a high priority for replacement”.

Headteacher Pepe Di’Iasio’ told the Daily Mirror in January that the school had leaks in the roof, leaving his pupils “cold and wet”.

He told the newspaper that the 1970’s school building “is not really fit for purpose.”

Councillor Dominic Beck, chair of governors at the school said that the “majority of the school will be rebuilt within the next few years”.

“A lot of hard work from the Headteacher, Staff, Governors and the wider community has taken place to get us this far,” he added.

“Clearly this is incredibly exciting and game changing news for the School and our community and there are many opportunities for us as we design a new school fit for the needs of today and the future.

“We have been informed that the cogs will start turning relatively quickly and we will be into the feasibility, design and planning stages relatively quickly.”

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley said: “After extensive talks with the then Secretary of State for Education I am pleased to see Rother Valley benefiting from major refurbishment and rebuilding of the school.

“I look forward to seeing this over the coming months.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Education added: ” Work to deliver the projects will start immediately.