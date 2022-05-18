'Deep sadness' as popular Sheffield pre-school announces closure after 60 years

Bents Green Pre-School has announced to parents that it will shut its doors at the end of the summer term.

The facility in Bents Green Methodist Church in Ringinglow Road has been open since the 1960s and parents have reacted with shock at the news.

Announcing the closure via its Facebook page, a school spokesman said: “It is with deep sadness that we must announce the closure of Bents Green Pre-School at the end of the summer term.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision to make but we have explored all avenues over the past few years to save Pre-School.

"However, the long-term decline in pupil numbers and, more recently, a struggle to recruit staff and committee members, has meant that the Pre-School is simply not sustainable in its current format.

“We would like to thank all those who have been part of Bents Green Pre-School since it opened its doors in the 1960s, and we wish all of our current pupils the best for their undoubtedly bright futures.”

The news was instantly met with shock among people on the pre-school’s social media page.﻿

One said: “I am so sad to hear this news . It is a wonderful place for children to start off their education . I have many many happy memories of pre school . Their Xmas fair will be sadly missed.

Another wrote: “I am so sad to read this. My children and I have so many wonderful memories of their time with you. What a loss for our community. Wishing all the staff past and present the very best.”

Another added: “What a shame… it always looks such a happy place.”

The pre-school’s website describes it as providing “a warm and caring environment where your child will feel secure and grow in confidence as they make friends and learn through play activities.”