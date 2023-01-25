A Sheffield nursery appears to be climbing back into Ofsted’s good graces 12 months after it was branded ‘inadequate’ in a scathing report.

It has been a year since Crescent Corner Day Nursery, in Halifax Road, Grenoside, was suspended for six weeks by the education watchdog after a visit found “risks” to children’s safety. Criticisms were leveled at nearly every aspect of care and the site was rated ‘Inadequate’ in all areas.

It was followed by a revisit in June 2022 – three months after new management took over – but even here inspectors were not impressed, only remarking that the safety concerns had been addressed but much of what they found was lacking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, nearly a year to the date since that first damning report was published, Crescent Corner has shaken off the ‘Inadequate’ rating – but Ofsted notes the team still have a ways to go.

One year on from a damning inspection by Ofsted in January 2022, Crescent Corner Day Nursery, in Halifax Road, has shaken off its 'Inadequate' rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new report published this week based off a visit in December has rated the daycare ‘Requires Improvement’ in all areas and notes efforts have been made to improve.

The report reads: “The manager and deputy manager have worked towards meeting the actions raised at the last inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Despite weaknesses in the leadership and management of the nursery and the quality of education, children arrive happy and ready to play. They enjoy their time at the nursery and access a variety of resources."

In particular, where the report last year described children as “bored and lethargic” because adults did little to interact with them, inspectors in December 2022 instead found little ones were more independent, actively playing with staff and were supported in making healthy choices. Safeguarding training was also apparent and up to date, in contrast to the criticisms from last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were gaps, however. Systems to do with education and ensuring every child had a ‘key person’ were in place but not fully embedded yet, especially for apprentice staff. Training was lacking for how to properly soothe and care for babies, which inspectors have ordered be addressed as a matter of urgency.