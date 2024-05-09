Continued growth at Sheffield communications consultancy prompts move to new city home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Specialist communications consultancy Counter Context has relocated its UK headquarters to larger premises in Sheffield as its year-on-year growth continues.

The 37-strong agency, which also includes PR brand Altitude, says the new creative environment, in the vibrant New Era Square development off St Mary’s Gate, reflects its values and ambition.

Counter Context supports some of the UK’s most transformative property, energy and transport schemes and has seen its headcount double since the pandemic.

Clients include local authorities reshaping town and city centres, investors in renewable energy, utility companies and private developers.

The vibrant New Era Square development off St Mary’s Gate.

Its spin-off PR brand Altitude has had a flying start since launching two years ago and was last year named Best New PR Consultancy in the UK by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR).

“New Era is a beacon of city regeneration and reflects our values as a growing and ambitious organisation,” explained Managing Director, Alexis Krachai.

“The area is vibrant with bars and cafes at street level and is a great fit for both Counter Context and Altitude.

“Counter Context supported New Era Square Developments with communications consultancy when the scheme was in its infancy and to return and make this our new home is fantastic.”

Alexis Krachai

“Coming out the pandemic we have focussed on making our offices magnetic rather than mandatory. This move to New Era involves increasing our office space by 50% and investing in a world-class working environment. We’re especially pleased to have used a local supply chain to keep our investment in the local economy.”

“Later this year marks Counter Context’s 30th birthday. We ’re looking forward to celebrating in our new home.”