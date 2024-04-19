Concerns over lack of free childcare spaces for three and four year olds in some Rotherham areas
Currently, all three and four-year-olds are offered 15 hours of free childcare per week as part of a government scheme.
Working parents and those in receipt of certain benefits are entitled to up to 30 hours of free childcare per week.
Eligible families can choose a wide range of childcare options such as childminders, nannies, playschemes, nurseries, schools or clubs.
However, a report into childcare in Rotherham states that there would not be enough spaces in Coleridge, Arnold, Aughton, Aston, Catcliffe or Treeton should all eligible families require a place for 30 hours per week.
There would also not be sufficient capacity in Canklow, East Dene, Clifton, Eastwood and the Town Centre if all three-year-old children took up their entitlement.
The government’s plans to extend the scheme have been met with ‘concern’ about the capacity of childcare by Rotherham Council.
From September 2024, 15 hours of government-funded childcare will be extended to all children from the age of nine months, and from September 2025, working parents of children under the age of five will be entitled to 30 hours of government-funded childcare a week.
The report, to be analysed by RMBC’s overview and scrutiny board next week, states: “There are some areas of concern for the September 2024 and September 2025 stages. Further analysis and monitoring will take place to ensure that there are sufficient places to meet demand.”
In the 2023 summer term, 86 per cent of all eligible two-year-olds were taking up a free early education place in Rotherham, above the national average of 74 per cent.
The report adds that a childminder start-up grant should encourage morechildminders into the market, following a decrease in the number of registered childminders since the Covid-19 pandemic.
There are also plans to support local authorities to increase the physical space and number of staff to meet the demands of the new entitlements.
Since last year, the number of childminders in the borough has decreased by 14, and the report says this will not affect the availability of childcare places for children under five.