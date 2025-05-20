Clive Betts MP visits Athelstan Primary to celebrate Ferrero’s ‘Joy of moving’ social responsibility programme

Woodhouse West Primary School in Sheffield welcomed a special visitor earlier this month, as Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, joined pupils to take part in Ferrero’s corporate social responsibility programme, Joy of moving. The programme is designed to inspire children to develop a love for movement and an active lifestyle through play.

With 52% of children in the UK not meeting the Chief Medical Officer’s daily recommendation of at least 60 minutes of physical activity per day, Joy of moving offers a solution that combines fun activities with learning valuable life skills. Over the past 10 years, the unbranded programme has been delivered in partnership with the English Football League’s charitable arm, EFL in the Community and its network of Football Club charities across England and Wales, reaching more than 600,000 children and providing over three million hours of additional learning in schools.

The Joy of moving programme is based on a unique play-based methodology that puts the child at the centre, helping them develop physical fitness, motor coordination, cognitive functions, and life skills.

During the visit, Clive Betts MP joined a session led by Sheffield United Community Foundation, which showcased how the programme helps children enjoy being active through play.

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts engages with Woodhouse West Primary School pupils during a 'Joy of Moving' session.

Reflecting on his visit, Clive Betts MP said: "It was a real pleasure to visit Woodhouse West Primary School and witness the Joy of moving programme in action. Encouraging children to enjoy physical activity from an early age is such an important step towards creating positive habits. It’s fantastic to see the strong impact this initiative is having, and I’m grateful to Ferrero and Sheffield United Community Foundation for making this available to schools across the country."

Charlie Cayton, Director of Corporate Affairs and Communications at Ferrero UK, commented: "The Joy of moving programme has reached thousands of children across the UK over the last ten years, and we remain committed to inspiring children to enjoy movement while developing skills that will support them throughout their lives. Seeing the smiles on children’s faces reinforces why we continue to champion our programme to support local communities across the UK."

Debbie Cook, EFL’s Director of Community, added: “Each season, EFL Club charities support around 188,000 adults, young people, and children in becoming more physically active through initiatives like the Joy of moving programme. Positioned at the heart of their communities, Football Club charities are uniquely placed to empower children in schools, helping them build essential life skills in a way that is fun, engaging, and accessible."