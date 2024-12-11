Clive Betts MP for Sheffield South East visits education and skills hub for SEND students

Reports suggest that as few as five per cent of adults with learning disabilities in the UK are in paid employment. This figure is as low as 3.3 per cent in Sheffield.

Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, joined staff and students at Enterprise Works, a newly-opened Sheffield-based education, skills and employment hub for young people with special education needs and disabilities (SEND), for a tour of the facilities.

The new hub, established by Nexus Multi Academy Trust will support young people with SEND to develop skills and pursue employment opportunities in a variety of areas, including health and fitness, food tech, hospitality, joinery and e-sports. Enterprise Works welcomes students from a number of different special schools locally, currently supporting 140 young people aged 14-19.

During his visit, Mr Betts met with staff and young people to learn about how the hub works to provide education, alongside access to skills training and employment opportunities. Following a tour of the premises, Mr Betts also spoke with young people accessing support at Enterprise Works to hear about their experiences at the hub so far, as well as the Trust’s plans to further develop aspects such as the hub’s e-sports offering.

While touring the facilities, the young people also took part in a discussion about whether they would be interested in pursuing a career in politics themselves; one cheekily suggested it would be their “third choice” but it could be “a helpful fallback option”.

It is hoped the new space will emulate the success of another hub run by Nexus MAT in Doncaster, The Bridge, which has built relationships with local employers to help young people with SEND access the skills they need to pursue fulfilling careers.

Reflecting on the visit, Joel Hardwick, Assistant CEO at Nexus Multi Academy Trust, said:

“It was great to welcome Mr Betts to our new hub and show him the work we’ve undertaken so far in partnership with schools and local authorities to help young people with SEND in South Yorkshire access the support they need to let their talents and passions shine through.

“Across Nexus Multi Academy Trust, we’re committed to ensuring our students get to develop the skills and confidence to explore different career pathways. Our skills hubs, Enterprise Works and The Bridge, complement the work of our Trust-wide Careers Leads in helping each and every one of our students fulfil their potential.”

Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, added:

“Enterprise Works will be a great base for those with SEND needs to gain new skills and help them gain employment. From my time looking around the new hub I can see a lot of work has gone into developing the space. The young people I met will benefit hugely from this space and I can already see what an asset it will be to the community.

"Those with learning disabilities should be supported to have a fulfilling career and Enterprise Works is showing how that can be achieved. I am excited to see how it grows in the future in its mission to help get young people with SEND into exciting careers.”