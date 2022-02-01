The conference organised by Schools' Climate Education South Yorkshire, running over three days from Tuesday 1 to Thursday, March 3, 2022, will feature a wide variety of live and pre-recorded workshops for school children of all ages and their teachers.

Pupils and staff will learn how to make a cleaner, greener and more climate-safe world from many talented contributors.

There will also be guest speakers in attendance, including Louise Haigh MP and Catherine Nuttgens from Sheffield City Council.

Amazelab presenter Leonie encourages young people to think about sustainability and investigate how plastic has a negative impact on the environment during the conference in July 2021

Richard Souter, Coordinator for Schools' Climate Education South Yorkshire, said: "SCESY was set up in response to the climate crisis and the inadequate progress being made in combating it.

"We believe that it is essential that schools, including their staff and children, are empowered with the knowledge and skills they need to accelerate change in society in order to address the challenge.

“We hope these conferences are the start of a journey for them in doing what they can within their schools and communities to both promote and advocate for change."

The conference builds on the success of the first one held in July 2021, which involved approximately 60 South Yorkshire schools and an estimated 3,000 students and staff.