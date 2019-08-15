City leaders heap praise on Sheffield A-Level students as they celebrate their results
City leaders were quick to heap praise on Sheffield students as teenagers across the city secured another batch of successful A-Level results.
Colleges and sixth forms across the city recorded impressive results and pass rates while a number of students also overcame adversity to secure the grades they wanted to take the next step towards their careers.
Sheffield Council's cabinet member for education and skills, Coun Abtisam Mohamed praised the work of the teenagers and their teenagers.
She said: “It’s great to see so many young and inspired people receiving their results today. Whether it is good news or not the news some were hoping for, with will and determination I am a firm believer that people can achieve whatever they aspire to achieve.
“Early indications are that Sheffield’s outcomes have continued to be strong which builds on last year when Sheffield was the highest performing core city.
“I want to congratulate all students across the city and wish them luck in their next ventures, whether that is University, starting employment, or taking some time out to find out what it is they would like to do in the future.”
Exact pass rates for students across Sheffield are yet to be calculated but pupils and teachers were leaping for joy in school halls across the city as they celebrated the end of two years' work and weeks of waiting to open the envelopes.
Stephen Betts, chief executive of Learn Sheffield – a not for profit schools company which is focused on school improvement – also praised the students' efforts.
He said: “Congratulations to everyone who has received results and to their families, teachers and schools who have supported them. They should be extremely proud of their achievements which have contributed to another strong year for our city.”