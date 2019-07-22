Children encouraged to explore Botanical Gardens as part of book by Sheffield headteacher and sister duo

(L-R) Kathryn Herold, Susan Sancho and Helen Stokes with artwork from the book

‘The Little Urban Fox Explores The Botanical Gardens’ is the second in a series of books by Helen Stokes, headteacher of Waterthorpe Nursery Infant School, and her sister Kathryn Herold, an interior designer, who joined forces after gaining inspiration from their surroundings.

Winner Susan Sancho as she appears in the book

The series follows the adventures of the ‘Little Urban Fox’, inviting children to go on a journey with him as he tries to find his brother Stumpy who has lost his tail among other things.

In the last book children were invited to follow Little Urban Fox through Endcliffe Park.

However in the latest instalment he travels to the Botanical Gardens and again meets a number of different animal friends along the way who teach him about key parts of Sheffield history with everything from the Bear Pit which was opened in the park in 1836, to the Glass Pavillions – known as the Paxton Pavillions – which were re-opened in 2003 following a restoration project.

While writing the book, the sister duo also held a competition open to all children aged 10 and under to find out how Stumpy lost his tail.

The Little Urban Fox Explores The Botanical Gardens is the next instalment in the series

The winner, nine-year-old Susan Sancho, appears in the book as part of her prize.

Helen said: “The children were really engaged with the competition. We are very positive about the impact it is having on families as so many tell us how they are enjoying getting out exploring with the first book and they have learnt such a lot about the history of Endcliffe Park. It was really interesting doing the research for this one.”

They are now hosting a new art competition for the third book, which will be based at Longshaw and Padley Gorge, in which children as asked to design to characters to appear in the book.

The winners will also get the chance to feature in the new book which will be out later this year.

Children will need to design one good or one bad character based on a boggart, a household spirit in English folklore which causes mischief and things to disappear, milk to sour, and dogs to go lame.

There will be two winners, one from the aged seven and under category and another aged between eight and 11.

To enter or for more information email: mail@littleurbanfoxandfriends.co.uk

The Little Urban Fox books can be purchased from shops such as Gifted, Ecclesall Road South and Rhyme and Reason, Ecclesall Road.