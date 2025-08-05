Charnock Hall Primary Academy (CHPA), based on Carter Hall Road and part of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust, has been strongly praised in its most recent Ofsted inspection report for the high aspirations it holds for pupils and ongoing staff development.

Following its most recent inspection, in which the school continues to be ‘Good’ overall, inspectors found that ‘the school has continued to improve’ and that it has created an ‘engaging, broad and ambitious curriculum’.

Inspectors noted that CHPA’s mantra, ‘Be the best I can be’, is ‘deeply rooted throughout the school community’. The report praises Charnock Hall’s ‘Inspire to Aspire’ approach, which raises pupils’ ambitions; they ‘rise to this challenge’, ‘focus well in lessons and engage positively in their learning’.

Other key highlights from the report include:

Charnock Hall Primary Academy is ‘ambitious for all’

Pupils are ‘friendly, courteous and behave well’. They know that staff ‘care for them’ and ‘this helps pupils to feel safe and happy’.

Reading is ‘prioritised’ at the school. The school ‘quickly identifies any pupils who are struggling’ and provides ‘timely support to help them to become confident, fluent readers’.

Every member of staff ‘benefits from strong professional development’ across L.E.A.D. Academy Trust. Teachers at Charnock Hall, including those early in their careers, ‘show secure subject knowledge’.

A ‘wide range of curriculum enhancements’ and ‘well considered resources’ enrich and ‘supplement the curriculum offer’ – all of which ‘promotes a love of learning’.

The school is ‘highly inclusive’ and caters effectively for pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Staff are ‘skilled’ and they ‘ensure that pupils with SEND are supported to progress through the curriculum’. Pupils with SEND ‘play a full part in the wider life of the school, enjoying many enrichment activities alongside their friends’. As a result, pupils with SEND ‘achieve well’.

‘Great emphasis’ is placed on pupils’ ‘personal and character development’. The array of clubs on offer is ‘impressive’, and these extra experiences ‘help prepare pupils for their future roles as responsible citizens’.

Pupil ‘enjoy all the school has to offer’ and their ‘broader personal development is a key priority’.

Leaders and staff ‘put the needs and interests of pupils at the heart of every decision made’.

Staff describe the school as ‘a supportive place to work’ and ‘they are proud to be part of a strong, caring team’. Parents and carers ‘value the trusting relationships they have with staff’.

Paul Burgess, Headteacher at CHPA, said: "We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of our Ofsted inspection, which reflects the dedication, talent and tireless efforts of our entire CHPA community.

“This report recognises the high standards of teaching and care we provide every day, and we are proud to see our pupils’ enthusiasm for learning and their personal growth so clearly celebrated."

Karole Sargent, Director of Schools at L.E.A.D. Academy Trust, added: "This is a fantastic endorsement of the Charnock Hall’s commitment to excellence. This report has rightly identified the strong leadership, nurturing environment and ambition that drives continuous improvement.

“We are incredibly proud of the staff, pupils and leadership team, and we will continue to support the school to build on this success."