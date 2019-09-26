Charity campaign backed by The Star set to help thousands of Sheffield school pupils
A campaign which is aimed at giving schools grants to help funding shortfalls is set to return for the second year.
The money raised through the Kids Schools Challenge provides kit and equipment for school pupils across Sheffield and wider South Yorkshire, and also contributes to larger projects that help disabled and disadvantaged children.
The Star are proud to support the challenge, which is run by Hallam FM and raised over £46,000 for schools during its debut campaign last year.
Allan Ogle, charity manager for Cash for Kids, who runs the project, said the challenge is very important for schools.
“School budgets are stretched harder than they have ever been with so many schools having to sacrifice the basics whilst still being expected to deliver outstanding education.
“Our Schools Challenge provides a huge opportunity to tackle budget restraints and help our schools thrive.”
In 2018 the first Schools Challenge took place, with nine local schools benefiting from grants which helped to provide IT equipment, purchase kit for sports and social clubs, build a sensory garden, and create a school library, amongst a number of further projects.
The Star created the #fairfundsheffieldschools campaign after a report revealed that Sheffield schools are the lowest funded pound per pupil compared to other cities across the UK.
Schools interested in taking part have until midnight on Sunday, October 13 to submit their applications. Shortlisted schools will also receive fundraising tuition as part of the project.
Each school that takes part receives a grant back for every penny they raise with the school that raises the most money receiving an additional £5,000.
To apply, visit hallamfm.co.uk. Applications must come from a valid school email address.
For more information, e-mail cashforkids@hallamfm.co.uk or call 0114 2091100.