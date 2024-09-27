CBE+ opens its doors to local students to celebrate National Manufacturing Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students from across Derbyshire have been given exclusive behind-the-scenes access to CBE+’s 100,000 sqft state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to mark National Manufacturing Day.

Chesterfield-based CBE+ partnered with The Work-wise Foundation, North Derbyshire District Council, Chesterfield College, and other Derbyshire businesses to showcase the very best of opportunities to students interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) careers.

The day also featured interactive workshops on apprenticeships and career pathways, led by Chesterfield College in CBE+’s training room. These sessions aimed to inspire students, from various age groups and schools, by showcasing the diverse range of careers within the manufacturing sector.

In addition to visiting CBE+, students from Bolsover School and Netherthorpe School were taken to other leading manufacturing facilities, including Worcester Bosch and United Cast Bar, providing them with further insight into the industry.

National Manufacturing Day serves as an annual event for manufacturers across the UK to showcase the wide range of highly skilled and well-paid careers within sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and food and drink.

Marie Cooper, CEO of CBE+ and trustee of The Work-wise Foundation, said: “We are delighted to have opened our doors to local schools to demonstrate the value of manufacturing apprenticeships as an alternative post-school or college route. As a multi-disciplinary engineering and manufacturing business, we are committed to promoting opportunities and help to attract new talent for businesses keen to develop their future skills pipeline.”

Debbie Crossley, Careers Adviser at Bolsover School, said: “We brought a selection of students to CBE+ for National Manufacturing Day in order for them to visit local employers and experience some future career paths.

“The day not only enabled the students to get out and about to experience the world of work, but also raised aspirations and helped make sense of what the students are studying.”

CBE+ offers tailored, integrated supply chain solutions using its knowledge and expertise, combined with continuous investment in people, technology and quality management. Services include Electroless Nickel Plating (ENP), precision machining, gear manufacture and assembly, alongside a number of other complementary services. 10 per cent of its workforce comprises apprentices.

The Work-wise Foundation is an employer-led charity focused on equipping young people with the skills and opportunities needed for employment in South Yorkshire and beyond. It develops training programmes, provides practical guidance, and connects employers with future employees.