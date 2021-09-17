Building work for new Sheffield school facilities well under way

The £3 million project will give Westbourne School in Broomhill a new junior school hall, gymnasium and three classrooms.

There will also be changing rooms, a new main entrance and glass fronted reception, office space, toilets, circulation space, a covered playground and internal alterations to the existing buildings to form new toilets.

One of the main features of the project is a new early years learning classroom and enhanced facilities that will provide a free flow between the indoor and outdoor play areas.

The school site.

The building is replacing the existing Junior School Hall, with a fresh access from Ashdell Road, meaning the new facilities will also be more suitable for private hire.

Westbourne Junior School Head Jon Clark said: “With work on the new extension is now well under way, this is an exciting time for all the Westbourne community.

“The project was delayed by the pandemic and lockdowns but it is very exciting to see the work now progressing, with the old school hall already demolished and building work getting under way.